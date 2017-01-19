Rohrer, Gary L.

NEWARK: Age 52, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 22, 2016. He was born on April 8, 1964 in Newark and graduated from Newark High School in 1982. Gary furthered his education at SUNY Geneseo, graduating in 1986 with a bachelor’s degree. He moved to New Jersey in 1987, settling in South Plainfield in 1998. Gary worked as a sales representative for Mon Chateau in New York City and previously as a sales manager for DeLonghi USA. Gary enjoyed coaching baseball, soccer and softball for his children’s teams. He also served as a camp master for his sons’ Boy Scout troop. He loved skiing, bowling and vacationing with his family and friends. A lifelong Dallas Cowboy fan, he also enjoyed NASCAR and Indy car racing and sharing a passion for the New Jersey Devils with his children and friends. Gary loved life, his family and friends. He had a great sense of humor that he enjoyed sharing with anyone he came across. He was always willing to help anyone who needed an extra hand. Predeceased by his father Gerald L. Rohrer, Gary leaves behind his loving and devoted family, his mother Lois Rohrer of Newark; two sons Max and Sebastian; daughter Kayleigh and their mother Nina Rohrer, all of South Plainfield, NJ; siblings Kenneth (Debbie) Rohrer of Troy, OH, Linda (David) Snyder of Newark, NY and Lisa Grimes of Phelps, NY; nieces and nephews, Matt and Andy Rohrer, Nicole (Andy) Lanphear, Stephanie (Devon) Leoni; Justin and Curtis Grimes; great niece and nephews, Danica Lanphear, Marshall and Mitchell Rohrer. He will also be greatly missed by his close and dear friend Lisa Glickman and many dear friends.

Friends and all who knew Gary are invited to attend a celebration of his life at the Palmyra Moose Lodge, 3808 Route 31, Palmyra, New York from 2 to 5 PM. on Saturday (January 28, 2017). Private family burial will be in East Newark Cemetery .murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com