Rizzo, Genevieve (Dolly) Saporito (Lewis) (Mason)

WILLIAMSON/FAIRPORT: 11/29/21 – 12/23/16 Predeceased by her first husband, Herman Lewis; second husband, Angelo Rizzo, parents: Salvatore and Victoria Modica Saporito, brothers: John Annolino and Joe Saporito, sisters: Lucy Masciangelo, Rose Paris, Frances Erb, and Anna Wright. Survived by her children, Sam (Jeanie) Lewis and Lorraine Lewis, grandchildren: Lewis and Tori Mason.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 from 5-7pm at David A. Doser Funeral Home, 76 South Main Street, Fairport, NY. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home: youngfuneralhomeny.com