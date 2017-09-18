Rigglesford, Maxine Bauerage

HOSCHTON GA.: Age 69, formerly of Macedon, NY passed away Thursday, September 14, 2017. Maxine was born in Canandaigua, New York to the late Albert and Colleen Kimball Bauer. She was a nurse for 40 years. Maxine was a simple, caring person and loved gardening. Survivors include her husband David Rigglesford; son Mark Rigglesford and wife Erin; sisters Marlene Rowe and Linda Montanye; sisters in law Dorothy DiLuzio and husband Frank and Sue Brownell; granddaughters Patsy, Piper and Poppy; many other family and friends in New York. She is preceded in death by her brother Jim Bauer. In lieu of flowers contributions may be of your choice in Maxine’s memory. A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.