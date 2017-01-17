Rickles, Vicky J.

NORTH ROSE: Age 61 entered eternal rest on Monday, January 9, 2017 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.

99 Victor Road, Fairport, NY 14450. Vicky was born the daughter of Harold and Janet (Rosco) Rickles on Friday, October 7, 1955 in Sodus, NY. She worked in the Human Resources Dept. for Tompkins Financial Advisors. Vicky will be remembered by her parents Harold and Janet Rickles of N. Rose; sister Joyce Rickles; niece Sonya Fredericks; many friends. All services will be private. In memory of Vicky, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Road, Fairport, NY 14450. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting watermanfuneralhome.com