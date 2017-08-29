Reynolds, Edith

WOLCOTT/SYRACUSE: Edith L. Reynolds, age 82, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2017 at the Syracuse Home in Baldwinsville. She was predeceased by her husband, Wallace in 2000, her son Wallace M. in 1960 and granddaughter Meredith Walzer in 2012. Edith is survived by her children Deborah (George) Walzer of Wolcott, JoAnn (Bob) Brown of Baldwinsville, Darryl (Jan) Reynolds of Westminster, CO and Diane (Craig) Olmsted of Meridian. Edith is also survived by sisters-in-law; Barbara Thomas of Wolcott, Lorraine Reynolds of Fairport and Martha (Steve) Satterlee of SC as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Edith’s memory to Hospice of Central New York, 990 7th N. St., Liverpool, NY 13088. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com.