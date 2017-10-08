Reynolds, Betty H.

LYONS: Age 85, of Shuler St., passed away at home on Saturday, October 7, 2017. Betty was born October 13, 1931 in Sanford, FL, a daughter to Harley and Mamie Griffen Halligan. She retired from Mobil Chemical in Macedon. Predeceased by her husband Frank L. Reynolds, Sr. in 1981, sons, Raymond and Theodore, grandson, David Gonzalez and daughter-in-law, Jean Martin. Survived by 6 children Frank, Jr., Judy (Jim) Williamson, John (Remia), Debbie Gonzalez, Mark and Elane Reynolds; 20 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Hall of FL; sisters-in-law, Shirley Niles and Maresse (Bob) Walawender; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Wednesday (Oct. 11) from 11 am until noon at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, where a funeral service will be held at noon. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery. keysorfuneralhomes.com