Revier, Elsie (Gilbert)

WOLCOTT: Elsie Irene Revier, 95, died Thursday (July 20, 2017) at the DeMay Living Center in Newark. Elsie was born October 2, 1921 in Oswego, the daughter of William and Nellie Kerr Lynch. She was a 1941 graduate of Leavenworth High School in Wolcott and a member of the Faith United Methodist Church. Before the 911 system in Wayne County, Elsie was a dispatcher for the Wolcott Ambulance. She had been a sales clerk at Hayden Jewelry Store and Streeter’s Department Store in Wolcott for many years. While living in Florida, she had worked at Shell World. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, William and Chreyl Gilbert of Wolcott; two grandchildren Lacretia (Jeffrey) Lachnicht of Brookkville, Pa and Casey (Jennifer) Gilbert of Wolcott and five great grandchildren, Nathan Cook, Janey Cook, AmyLynn Gilbert, William Lachnicht and Alec Lachnicht. Elsie was predeceased by her husbands, Myron Gilbert in 1970 and James Revier in 1996 and a sister Audrea Lynch. All funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Victory Cemetery. Memorials, in her memory, may be made to a charity of one’s choice or the Alzheimer’s Association, Rochester Chapter, 435 E. Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14620. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com