Prober, Martin Dever

LYONS: Age 59, passed away on Tuesday, May 2,2017 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. Martin was born on January 10,1958 in Lyons, a son to Charles and Rose Gillette Prober. Martin loved woodworking and was a very talented carpenter. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and being outdoors. Predeceased by his son,Joshua Prober and his sister, Dawn Prober Brooklier. He is survived by his mother, Rose Gillette Prober; father, Charles Prober; sister, Noreen (Michael) Devlin; aunt, Thelma Gillette; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 pm on Thursday, (May 11,2017) at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St., N. Rose, NY 14516. keysorfuneralhomes.com