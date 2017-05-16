Powell Alexander S. “Alex”

ROCHESTER: Alexander “Alex” Shawn Powell, 24 entered eternal rest on Sunday, May 14, 2017. Alexander was born the son of Syjesman Brown and Shirley Powell on Sunday, July 19, 1992 in Newark, NY. Alexander will be remembered by his mother, Shirley (Bobby) Wooden; sister, Erika Powell; brother, Tyshawn Wooden; sister, Kennedi Wooden; brothers Spencer Wooden, Audreal Nelson; Ahrmond Nelson; sisters Alishia and Alexis Nelson; maternal grandmother, Rosita Crocker; paternal grandmother, Carrie (John) Hall; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family will greet friends Thursday, May 18, 2017 at the Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark form 6 to 8 p.m. A Funeral will be Friday, May 19, 2017 at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in East Newark Cemetery.

In memory of Alexander, in lieu of flowers please consider donations to charity of choice. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting watermanfuneralhome.com