Potter, Matthew J.

NEWARK: Matthew James Potter, 25, died Sunday (April 23, 2017) at Strong Memorial Hospital. Matt was born in Rochester on September 23, 1991 the son of Garland and Michele Tyler Potter. He had worked on commercial fishing boats in North Carolina. He is survived by his fiancee Patricia Rivers of Bath, three daughters Selena Reynolds of Lyons, Madison and Paisley Potter of Bath; his mother Michele Potter of Newark, and father Garland Potter of Bath; his maternal grandmother Deborah Tyler of Newark; maternal grandfather Stanley Lewis of Clyde; paternal grandmother Louella Potter of VA; ga brother Lee Potter of Bath; a sister Elizabeth Potter of Bath; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Matt was predeceased by a paternal grandfather Harry Potter; great grandmother Sarah Everett Tyler Pitzeruse.

Friends may call on Friday (April 28th) from 5-7 P.M. at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark, New York where funeral services will follow at 7 P.M. Burial will be Saturday at 10 A.M. in South Lyons Cemetery, Lyons.

