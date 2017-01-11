Porterfield, Phyllis “Jean”

WALWORTH: Passed away January 8, 2017 at the age of 84. She is predeceased by husband, Stanley. Survived by children, Becky (Buzz) Appleman, Kay Hall, Bill Porterfield, Dan (Debbie) Porterfield, Donna (Dale) Hall; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service, Thursday 1/12/17, 3 PM at the Walworth United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Walworth United Methodist Church, 3679 Main Street, Walworth, NY 14568.