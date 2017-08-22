Phillips, Michael W.

MARION: Entered into rest on August 21, 2017 at the age of 66. He is predeceased by his father, Robert; daughter, Lisa and sister, Sharon. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Josie; son, Michael (Stacy) Phillips; daughter, Jody (Mike) Phelps; son-in-law, Rodney DeLyser; mother, Beatrice Phillips; grandchildren, Jordan (Mackenzie) Bigley, Bryannah and Rodney DeLyser, Annabel Phillips, Mikey, Liam and Payton Phelps; brothers, Robert (Pat), Tom, David (Betsy) and Jeff (Patty); sisters, Pat (Bernie) Pulver, Pam Phillips and Sue Phillips; and several nieces, nephews and friends. Friends and family are invited to call Wednesday 5-8 PM at the Heritage Baptist Church, 2367 State Route 21, Palmyra, NY 14522 where his Funeral Service will be held Thursday 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in c/o Heritage Baptist Church. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com