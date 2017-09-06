Peek, Sharon Lee

NEWARK: Sharon Lee Peek, 68 went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 4, 2017, at Strong Memorial Hospital. Sharon was born the daughter of the late Francis and Ruth (Thomas) Leddick on Saturday, June 11, 1949 in Newark, NY. For many years Sharon lived in Fountain Inn, South Carolina where she worked in the Environmental Department for the Fountain Inn City School District. She returned to Newark a few years ago to be near family. Sharon enjoyed cooking, baking, making wedding cakes, planning and holding family events and camping. She loved spending time with family and grandchildren. Sharon had a large collection of salt and pepper shakers. Sharon will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Charlie Ann Camp (Scott Bridger); step son, Scottie (Eryn) Peek; grandchildren, Oakley Bridger, Hayden Bridger, Breanna Ruffing, Hunter Peek, Ryen Peek, Harper Peek and Nicole Johnson; two great grandchildren and one due in December; brothers, Francis (Catherine) Leddick and Robert (Donna) Leddick; sisters, Martha VanNorman, Alberta (James) Barra and June (Michael) Ridosh; many nieces and nephews. Sharon was predeceased by husband Henry Peek; granddaughter Isabell Heck and sister Kathy Reyome. Family will greet friends at the Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark on Saturday, (Sept. 9) from 4 to 6 p.m. with a Memorial Service following calling at 6 p.m. Private burial in Furnaceville Cemetery. In memory of Sharon, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Susan G. Komen Cancer Research, Dept. 41831, PO Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com