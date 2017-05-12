Parish, Charles Kenneth (Chuck)

WILLIAMSON: Age 59, of New York State Veteran’s Home, Oxford, NY, passed away peacefully and comfortably, on May 8, 2017, of acute renal failure. Charles was born in Sodus, NY on May 10, 1958, to George C. and Kate M. Parish. He graduated from Williamson Central High School and continued on to serve in the U.S. Navy (Civil Engineer) during the 1980-early 1990s. Charles was married to, and divorced from Ms. Lisa Parish (Suffolk, VA), and is survived by their daughters Christine Merry Henry (Suffolk, VA), Denise Parish (Austin, TX), and his beautiful granddaughters Sicilya (Christine), Olivia (Denise), and grandson Xzavier (Christine) Charles is also survived by sisters Catherine and Vivian Parish, and Loretta Godbold Parish, and brother Robert Parish. Charles is preceded in death by Kate Mae Paris. As there will be no service/memorial, please feel free to send condolence cards, flowers or donations, if you wish, to George Parish, 5202 E Arrowbend Drive, Williamson, NY 14589. Charles’ cremains will rest at the home of his sister, Catherine Parish. The Parish Family wishes to thank NYS Veteran’s Home at Oxford, NY, for the exceptionally excellent care they gave to Charles during his residence there, and the Behe Funeral Home, Oxford NY, for excellence and care in helping Charles off on his next journey.