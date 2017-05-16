Pankratz, Bruce Howard

MACEDON: Age 92, formerly of 10470 Gillette Rd, N. Rose, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 15,2017 surrounded by his family. Bruce was born on July 29,1924 in Rochester, NY, a son to the late Gustav and Blandina Borau Pankratz. He was a life-long member of the Wolcott Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed playing the harmonica and had a passion for Western Square Dancing. He dedicated many years of his life growing different kinds of fruit and with his wife Maxine, would sell the fruit at the Syracuse Market. He loved to camp, travel and meet people. Predeceased by his brother, Earl Pankratz and his sister, Judith Faye Quance He is survived by his loving wife Maxine Pankratz of 68 years; son, Michael (Beverly) Pankratz of West Covina, CA; daughter, Laurie (David) Rice of Lyons Falls, NY; grandchildren, Kimberlee (Kevin) VanBrunt of Palm Bay, Fl., Jonathyn Pankratz of Los Angeles, CA, Jennifer Rice of Port Leyden, NY, Geoffrey (Stephanie) Rice of Biloxi, MS, Joseph Rice of Port Leyden, NY;great-grandchildren, Jade and Ethan VanBrunt; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service, 1 pm on Friday, May 19, 2017, at the Wolcott Presbyterian Church, 11988 W. Main St., Wolcott, NY. 14590

Memorials may be made to Wolcott Presbyterian Church, 11988 W. Main St., Wolcott, NY 14590 or Hospice of Wayne, 800 West Miller St., Newark, NY 14513.

Arrangements have been made with Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St., N. Rose, NY 14516