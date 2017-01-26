Palmer, Janet

WOLCOTT: Janet R. Palmer, 90, of Wolcott, passed away on January 24, 2017 to join her loving husband Richard. Janet is survived by children William and Kata, Dale and Lacey Ward and Steven; sister Phyllis (Bud) Palmer; sister in law Joyce Stuck; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends. She is predeceased by her loving husband Richard in 2015; sisters Evelyn Greg and Thelma Furber. Janet worked for North-Rose School District as a manager in the school cafeteria. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed greatly by all. Friends may call on Sunday, January 29th, 2017 at 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590. Funeral service will be held on Monday, January 30th, 2017 at 10AM at The Huron Presbyterian Church. Interment will be at the Huron Evergreen Cemetery immediately following the funeral. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Huron Presbyterian Church, North Huron Rd., Wolcott, NY 14590. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com.