Nye, Nellie A.

PALMYRA/WINTERHAVEN, FL: Died on Tues., Aug. 29, 2017 at the age of 88. Nellie was born on April, 22, 1929 in Sodus, NY the daughter of Isaac and Adriana Michielsen DeBack. She had been a longtime employee and Produce Manager for Breen’s Supermarkets. Nellie enjoyed her retirement pursuits which included bingo, card games and pool activities. Nellie is predeceased by her parents and sister-in-law Viola DeBack. She is survived by her husband Charles; daughter Kimberly (Robert) Hutchison; son Mark Nye; sister Annie (George) Dickson; brother Isaac DeBack; grandchildren Kristy, Jessica (Phil), Elizabeth (Bruce), Brian (Laura) and Michael (Amber); great-grandchildren Kaytlin and Alexander and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Wed., Sept. 6 at The Legacy at Fairways, 681 High St., Victor, NY. In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to Leo Center for Caring, St. Ann’s Foundation, 1500 Portland Ave., Rochester, NY 14621.

Online condolences @ rlyostfuneralhome.com