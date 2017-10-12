Nowak, Janet Merson

MANLIUS: Age 91, of Manlius, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2017 after a brief illness. She was born in Newark, NY and graduated from Syracuse University as a Registered Nurse in 1949. There she met her husband, the late John G. Nowak. She has four children, Deborah Hughes, Kathryn Nowak, Christine Sears, and Greg Nowak; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. In the 1970’s and 80’s, Janet worked at Marion Hall recruiting students for St. Joseph’s College of Nursing in Syracuse. Janet, a world-traveler and always curious, was known for her quest of knowledge and adventure. Whether she was at the family summer home in Old Forge, on the Maine coast, or in Sedona, Arizona at Slide Rock State Park (yes, sliding down the creek bed many times) – she loved life! Painting, ceramics, photography, music, gardening, the ginkgo tree, frogs, lilacs and songbirds were just a few of her interests. Always good-natured, patient, with a smile, and a streak of mischief, Janet accomplished whatever she wanted. So, on her behalf, any opportunity for a random act of kindness and appreciation toward others is but a simple request. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all. Donations in her memory can be made to: Saint Marianne Cope Shrine & Museum, 601 N. Townsend Street, Syracuse, NY 13203