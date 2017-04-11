Nittolo, Mary M.

LYONS/NEWARK: Mary Margaret Nittolo, 91 entered eternal rest on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Mary was born the daughter of the late Albert and Frances (Viola) Nittolo on Friday, September 11, 1925 in Newark, NY. She was a graduate of Newark High School class of 1942. She worked for the local telephone company for many years retiring as an assistant manager. Mary will be remembered by nieces Carmella Bell-Owen, Judy Nittolo (John McCarthy) and Pamela Nittolo (Eugene Lesser); nephews Steve (Linda) Nittolo, Ralph Nittolo Jr. and Richard DeSanto; several great nieces and nephews including one special niece and caregiver Dawn (Chris) Jendrick; sister-in-law Dee Dee Nittolo; nieces-in-law Barbara Nittolo, Sally Mels and Judy DeSanto; Mary was predeceased by her brothers Ralph Sr., Anthony and Frank Nittolo; sisters Louise Mels, Theresa DeSanto and Lena Nittolo. Fulfilling Mary’s wishes there will be no prior calling hours or funeral services. Family will greet friends at a Graveside Service in the summer of 2017 in Newark Cemetery, North Main St. at a time to be announced In memory of Mary, in Lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, 14489 or Albert Mils/Arcadia Hose Scholarship Fund, 150 East Miller St, Newark, 14513 You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting watermanfuneralhome.com