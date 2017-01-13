Mussaw, William J. Mussaw “Bill”

July 23, 1939-January 11, 2017

NEWARK:/ROCHESTER):Passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness. Bill enjoyed spending his time visiting with his family, especially his grandchildren who brought him so much joy. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Carol Mussaw (Smith) of Newark; Daughters Dawn (Dan) Blodgett, Kendra Payne, Elizabeth Gerhart (Kyle Gosier), and Kacie (Meikal) Winsor; Sons Thomas (Elisabeth) Payne, Jason (Angela) Payne, and Robert (Malina) Payne; Grandchildren Christina Mussaw, Frank Downey (Jaclyn Rinehart), James Downey (Miguel Diaz), Crystal Blodgett, Renee Blodgett, Meghan (Brian) Davis, James Thompson, Pollyanna Treese, Jadon Treese, Benjamin Treese, Deiondra (Tyler) Butler, Olivia Payne, Abigail Payne, Jerame Payne, Mallory Payne, Gideon Payne, Zipporah Payne, Rigel Winsor, and Conor Winsor; Great Granddaughters Guilianna Bullard, Alexandria Mussaw, and Lacey Davis; Brothers Tim (Donna) Mussaw, Jim (Debbie) Mussaw, Dan Mussaw, Ron Mussaw, Don (Connie) Mussaw, Roy (Marge) Mussaw, Bob Mussaw, Dick (Joanne) Mussaw; Sisters Deborah Mussaw Larwood, and Arlene (James) Knutowicz; Sisters-in-law Sandy Mussaw and Margaret Mussaw; as well as many nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by his parents Emory and Lillian Mussaw, Daughters Barb Mussaw and Deborah Mussaw, Brothers Floyd Mussaw and Joe Mussaw and Sister Flora Mussaw. The funeral home proudly flies the Army Flag in honor of his service from 1960 – 1965. Family and friends may call from 12-2 PM on Monday January 16, 2017 at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 West Miller Street, Newark, NY 14513. A memorial Service will follow at 2 PM. There are no plans for interment at this time. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com