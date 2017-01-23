Murray Thomas (Tommy)

NEWARK: Formerly of Foley, Alabama passed away on Saturday, January 21st, 2017 at the age of 59 at the DeMay Living Center in Newark, NY. Tommy was predeceased by his step-father, Donald Yazel, his wife, Nena Thomas and sons; Thomas (Tommy) Murray, Jr. and Arthur Murray. Tommy is survived by his mother Delores Yazel of Florida, daughters; Crystal Downey, Elizabeth Murray and Cherie Murray, step-children; Billy Jack Thomas and Rachel Benjamin, nine grandchildren and siblings.

Friends may call on Wednesday, January 25th from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY where the funeral service will be held at on Thursday, January 26th at 10 am. Burial will immediately follow at the Baptist Rural Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at hsnorton.com.