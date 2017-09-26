Mullin, Robert “Bob” Jr

MARION: Age 74 passed away peacefully on Tuesday September 19, 2017 after a brief illness. Bob was born on April 7, 1943 to Robert and Dora Mullin. He resided in Marion all of his life. He worked for Eastman Kodak Company as a Crane Operator for 31 years. He was a life member of the Marion Fire Department and served as a Commissioner for the Marion Fire District. Bob was predeceased by his father Robert Mullin Sr and brother Reginald. Bob is survived by his Mother Dora Mullin, children Robin (Jeff) Ford of Pulaski, Steven (Christine) Mullin of Ontario, Scott (Melisa) Mullin of Marion, 3 granddaughters, Leah, Allison and Kelsey, siblings Joyce (Lynn) Salisbury, Darlene (Dwaine) Denosky, Cheryl (Mark) Vanderbrook and Eugene (Vicky) Mullin, dear friend Linda Stritzel and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday September 29, 2017 from 2-4 PM at the Marion Fire Department, Mill Street, Marion NY, to be followed by private graveside service.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to Marion Fire Department, PO Box 1, Marion NY 14505 or Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Rd, Ontario NY 14519. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com