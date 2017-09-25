Mullen, William F.

PALMYRA: Age 83, died on Mon., Sept. 25, 2017. Bill was born on May 4, 1934 in Oswego, NY the son of William And Rose Buske Mullen. He was a graduate of Oswego High School and Mohawk Valley Community College. The funeral home proudly flies the United States Navy Flag in honor of Bill’s service to our country. Bill was a retiree of Xerox and a member of St. Patrick’s Church. He enjoyed gardening and working in his yard as well as bird watching. Bill’s loves were his family, his church and nature. Bill was predeceased by his wife Mary Alice in 1995. He is survived by his daughter Ann (Greg) Young; son Will (Susan) Mullen; sisters Rose Maire Mullen SOSF and Linda Iwanski; special friend Elenore Chiavetta and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to call from 3-7pm on Fri., Sept. 29 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9am on Sat., Sept. 30 at St. Patrick’s Church at St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Macedon. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Oswego, NY. Contributions in memory of Bill may be directed to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123. Online condolences @ rlyostfuneralhome.com