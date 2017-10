NEWARK: Ernest “Ernie” Samuel Mori, 71, entered eternal rest peacefully Thursday, August 31, 2017. A celebration of Ernie’s life will be held at Zion Episcopal Church, 120 East Main St. Palmyra NY on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 9 a.m. A reception will follow immediately afterwards in the fellowship hall. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com