Monahan, Joseph B. Sr.

NEWARK: Joseph B. Monahan, Sr., 95, died Saturday (December 24, 2016) at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Mr. Monahan was born on March 31, 1921 in Brooklyn, New York, the son of the late Bernard and Anna Zygmund Monahan. He graduated from Smithtown High School on Long Island in 1939. Joe was an navigator in the US Army Air Corp during World War II. He served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre in the battles of India Burma, Central Burma, the China offensive and defensive receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross and four Bronze Stars. Joe was a retailer in sporting goods, ending his working career as a store manager of a Modell’s Sporting Goods Store. Shortly after the death of his second wife, he moved to Newark in 1994. He was a devoted dog lover. Joe and Nicholas, his cocker spaniel, could be seen daily taking their rides. He as a communicant of St. Michael’s Church and, for many years, trained the altar servers. He also was the altar server at daily Mass until his most recent illness. He is survived by his children Joseph, Jr. (Jane) of Newark, Mary Kathryn (Edmond) Landy of Suffern; ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Joe was predeceased by his wives Mary Jane in 1977 and Lee in 1992; a grandson Thomas in 1984; a brother Bernard and sister Mary Noonan.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 PM on Wednesday (December 28th) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Thursday (December 29th) at St. Michael Church, South Main Street, Newark. Burial will be in Fairville Cemetery.

Memorials, in his memory, may be made to St. Michael Church, 401 South Main Street, Newark, New York 14513. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com