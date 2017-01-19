Mitchell, Rodney D

SURPRISE, AZ.: At age 68, passed away after a battle with kidney cancer on 1/16/17. Rodney was born in Beckley, WV and lived in Palmyra, NY and Surprise, AZ. Rodney is survived by his wife of 41 years, Elizabeth Mitchell, sister, Mary Phillips, beloved aunt, Mary Boatright, children, David Kent Mitchell (Jimmy Sue), Charlotte Ann Underwood (Richard), Thomas Johnathan Mitchell, grandchildren, Katelyn Mills, Kelly Mills, Lexy Ballenger, and Kendra Mitchell. Rodney was a Navy veteran and retiree of Local 832 Operating Engineers. No services will be held. A celebration of life will be held in New York at a future date to be determined by his family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to Hospice of the Valley 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014 or a charity of your choice.