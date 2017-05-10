Minutolo, Peter Paul

NEWARK: Peter passed into the arms of our Lord on the eighth of May 2017. Peter was born on November twenty-fifth, 1923 to Anthony and Grace Scutella Minutolo in Newark, New York as their tenth and youngest child. He attended school in Newark where he excelled in the sports of basketball and football, graduating in 1943. Following graduation he went into the Army serving in the European theatre war effort of World War 2. He spent the last ten months of his service in hospitals due to his lower extremities being frozen in a major battle in France. He received a number of American and French medals for his service, as well as the Bronze Star. Following his military service, he returned to Newark New York where he worked briefly for the Newark High School Physical Education Department and was an official referee for high school basketball games. On September seventh, 1957 Peter married the love of his life, the former Virginia Renzi, who he enjoyed calling his “child bride”. They celebrated fifty years of marriage in 2007 and would have celebrated sixty years this coming September. Peter always had a love of music and for a number of years he played drums in a number of drum corps, including the “Geneva Appleknockers” and competing nationally with the Syracuse Polish Legion Corps. He also started the Newark Band Boosters Club. He worked most of his life for the John B. Pike Construction company as a Labor Foreman. Upon retiring from construction, he worked as a repair/maintenance coordinator for the Robert Weichbrodt McDonald stores. During his life in Newark he was active in the American Legion, VFW, Elks, Sodus Bay Heights Golf Club, and Newark Country Club, where he was golf chairman and Silver Hat Tournament Chairman for many years. He and his wife Virginia retired to Florida in 2007. Peter leaves his wife of almost sixty years. Virginia, daughter, Mary Grace Burnell (Timothy), son Michael Peter Minutolo, grandchildren Michelle, Michael Jr., and Marc Minutolo; Kyle and Kristopher Burrell, Ashley Wise and Kayla (Carly) Johnson; Great Granddaughters Mallorie and Mariella Minutolo, and a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, six sisters and three brothers and his sidekick Niki, the family basset hound. A Catholic Prayer Service will be on Thursday May 11th at 7:00 PM from the Lohman Funeral Home 1201 Dunlawton Ave. Port Orange with a viewing for family and friends from 4:00 PM until the time of the service. Burial with Military Honors will be held at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery on Friday May 12th at 1:30 PM. In memory of Peter please consider one’s favorite charity or their local humane society. Condolences may be shared with the family through this online guestbook at lohmanfuneralhomes.com