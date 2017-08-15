Miner, Carl J. “Jack”

PALMYRA: Died on Monday, August 14, 2017 at the age of 72 with his family by his side. Jack was a decorated Viet Nam Veteran and recipient of the Bronze Star. He was a member of James R. Hickey American Legion Post 120 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6778. The funeral home proudly flies the United States Army flag in honor of Jack’s service to our country. Jack is survived by his wife Joan Verstringhe; daughters Jennifer Stewart and Cynthia Miner; son Timothy Miner; step-children Tad Manske, Joe Manske and Christopher Otten; sister Linda Wells; brothers Robert Miner and Paul Miner; grandchildren Micayla, Logan, Bishop, Jack, Jacob, Ciara, Colleen, Joshua, Andrew, Noah, and Addison; close friend Dave Farrell and many friends and extended family members. Jack was predeceased by his brother William Miner.

Family and friends are invited to call from 4 to 7pm on Thursday, August 17 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 West Main Street, Palmyra. Graveside services with military honors will be at 10am on Friday, August 18 in Palmyra Village Cemetery. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com