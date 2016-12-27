Miner, Betty Lilley

NEWARK: Passed away on December 23, 2016 at age 82. She was predeceased by two sisters – Ruth and Marion, and five brothers – Harry, Richard, Henry, Victor and Morris. Betty is survived by her husband of 60 years, Marvin Miner; children, Andrew (Sue) Miner, Marlea (Robert) Howcroft and Marvin II (Teri) Miner; grandchildren Joshua, Andrea, Ian, Kyle, Katharyn, Lacey, Jada, Robert, Rielyn and Ellie; 4 great grandchildren; brother, Allen (Laura) Dugdale.A memorial service for Betty will be offered at 11 AM on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 153 Church Ave., Farmington, NY. Interment in Macedon Center Cemetery will be private. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of the DeMay Living Center for providing Betty with a loving and compassionate home away from home during her final years. Contributions in Betty’s name may be directed to the Humane Society at Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450 or to the Demay Living Center, www.give.rochesterregional.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit murphyfuneralservices.com.