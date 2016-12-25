Miller, Roberta L. “Bobbie Lou”

Marion: ENTERED INTO REST ON 12/23/2016, at the age of 77. She is predeceased by her parents, Ray & Josephine Zoltoski; brother, John; and sister, Catherine Ann. Survived by her loving husband of 52 years, James; daughter, Valerie (Kevin) Michaels; sons, Gregory & Jeffery (Nikki) Miller; grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to call Tuesday, 4-8 PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, 9 AM at St. Ann’s Church, 136 Church St., Palmyra. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marion Soccer Club, 3771 Pearson Ave., Marion, NY 14505, or the Newark Soccer Club, 907 N. Main St., Newark, NY 14513.