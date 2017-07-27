Michlin, Jane (née Roth)

ARIZONA/SODUS: Passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 22, 2017 in Mesa, Arizona at the age of 92. She is survived by her daughter Barbara Michlin of Phoenix, AZ and her son Scott Michlin of Farmington, NM. Jane was born on October 14, 1924 in Rochester, NY to Arthur and Minnie Roth. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1941. She married Philip Michlin, a co-worker at Kodak and fellow tennis player in 1954. After moving to Sodus, NY she and Phil began to raise their family. She was very involved in her church and other community organizations. In 1992 Jane moved to Mesa, Arizona to be closer to her children. She drove around in a turquoise convertable with an “I refuse to grow up” bumper sticker. A celebration of her life will be planned in upstate New York in 2018. Jane loved her “Grand-dogs.” In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Amazing Aussies (www.amazingaussies.org/Welcome/donations/), the National Borzoi Rescue Foundation (www.nbrf.org) or KSJE public radio ( www.ksje.com/support ).