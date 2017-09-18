Metcalf, Edna J.

SAVANNAH: Age 98 passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2017 at the Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Waterloo, NY. Mrs. Metcalf was a Gold Star Mother and was a long time member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was predeceased by her husband Leo and her son Larry. She is survived by 3 neices; Elizabeth Thompson of Orlando, FL, Dorothy Bucher of Hilton and Sally Kuhrts of Iowa, nephew Charles Lutwiller of Hilton and very special friends Jean Allen and Heath TenEyck of Savannah. A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 21 at 2 pm the Crusoe Cemetery, Savannah, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Savannah American Legion. Condolences may be expressed at hsnorton.com