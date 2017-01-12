Meath, John F.

NEWARK: John Francis Meath, 52 entered eternal rest on Monday, January 9, 2017at his home. John was born the son of the late Francis and Lucia (Pizzirusso) Meath on Tuesday, December 8, 1964 in Newark, NY. He was a graduate of Newark High School, class of 1982. Following high school, he attended Finger Lakes Community College. John was presently working for the Newark Central School as a mail carrier. He enjoyed hanging out with many of his military buddies and body building. John will be lovingly remembered by his brothers Anthony (Faith) Meath and Christopher Meath; sisters Patricia Kamm and Alessandra Navarro; several nieces and nephews. The funeral home flies the Marine Corp. flag in honor of his service to our country. John was a very patriotic individual serving our country in each military branch, Air Force, Navy, Army and Marines.

Family will greet friends on Friday (Jan. 13) from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday (Jan. 14) at 10 a.m. at St. Michael Church, S. Main St, Newark. Burial will follow, with full military honors, in East Newark Cemetery.

In memory of John, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a charity of one’s choice. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting watermanfuneralhome.com