McKay, Dorothy Ruth

SODUS: Age 100, of Sodus, passed away on December 22, 2016 at Sodus Nursing and Rehab. She is predeceased by her parents Bert and Sadie Thompson; husband Harry; and daughter in law Annette. She is survived by daughter Mary Jane (Ron) Johnson; son Francis McKay; brother Clifford (Mary) Thompson; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and close friends. Visitation will be Tuesday December 27, 2016 from 4pm-7pm at the Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home located at 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, PA. The funeral will be held Wednesday, December 28 at 11 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Unity Cemetery in Tarentum, PA. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com.