SODUS: Age 100, of Sodus, passed away on December 22, 2016 at Sodus Nursing and Rehab. She is predeceased by her parents Bert and Sadie Thompson; husband Harry; and daughter in law Annette. She is survived by daughter Mary Jane (Ron) Johnson; son Francis McKay; brother Clifford (Mary) Thompson. Burial at the Pleasant Unity Cemetery in Tarentum, PA.