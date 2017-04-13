McClellan, Waden M.

MACEDON: Entered into rest on April 11, 2017 at the age of 77. He is predeceased by his brother, Max; sister, Delerea Miller; son in law, Mark Calabrese. Survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Joan; daughters, Cheryl (Rick) Aman, Faith Brown, Carol Calabrese and Kim (Roman) Brozoski; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Dale (Debbie) McClellan; sister, Sandy (David) Bridgeman; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and special canine companion Buck-E. Friends and family are invited to call Saturday 1-3 PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion where the Funeral Service will be held 3 PM Saturday immediately following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com