Marsico, Mary E.

NORTH ROSE: Passed away Monday, April 3, 2017. Mary was born August 27, 1936 in South Fields, NY, the daughter to Edward and Emma Riley. She was predeceased by her husband Frank, Jr. in 2011, and many brothers and sisters. Survived by 4 children, Edward of Clyde, Elizabeth (Edward) Allen of Wolcott, Frank III (Paula) of North Rose and Mary (Dale) Warner of Savannah; 4 grandchildren, Lisa Lyman, William Lyman, Allen Warner and Jenifer Warner; great-grandson, Nicholas Lyman; several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Saturday, (Apr. 8) from noon to 2 pm at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St, North Rose. Burial will be in Rose Cemetery. Contributions may be made to North Rose Fire Department in her memory.