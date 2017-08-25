Marshall, Lola A.

PALMYRA: Age 64, died August 24, 2017. Lola was a 1970 graduate of Marcus Whitman High School, and a 1974 graduate of Houghton College, with a Bachelor of Arts and Music Education. She was retired from the IT Department at the Wayne ARC in Newark in 2015. Lola enjoyed reading and computers. Active in her community, Lola was a member and Past-President of the American Legion Post #120 Auxilliary. She was also Past-President of the Wayne County ALA, 7th District ALA Auxilliary. Lola was Chairman of the Empire State Girls State for 3 years. She was also a member of the Palmyra Fire Department Auxilliary. Lola is survived by her husband of 43 years, Leslie “Bill” Marshall; two brothers, Gene (Linda) Cripps and Ralph (Doris) Cripps; sister, Mary Lou Cripps; brother-in-law, Jerry Marshall; sister-in-law, Tina (Tim) King; and several nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Gordon and Anna Marie Cripps. Friends may call Wednesday, (Aug. 30th) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham. A Memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Gorham Cemetery. In memory of Lola Marshall, memorial contributions may be made to the Wayne ARC, 150 Van Buren St., Newark, NY 14513. Please visit kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence to the Marshall family