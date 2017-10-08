Marshall, Edwin E. “Jack”

NORTH ROSE: Age 94, passed away at home Friday, October 6, 2017. Jack was born September 14, 1923 in Lyons, a son to Paul and Charlotte McComber Marshall. He was a graduate of North Rose High School in 1941 and was a veteran of the Army during WWII in the 3rd Calvary Reconnaissance Squadron. Jack was a life-long resident of North Rose, was a member of the North Rose Fire Department for 75 years, having been from 1942-2017, Elks in Wolcott (BPOE) and the Wolcott American Legion. He was employed by Marshall Farms for 35 years. Jack loved to fish, hunt, go boating and his main passion in life was attending sporting events of his grandchildren. Predeceased by son, Barry and sister, Betty Corliss. He is survived by his wife Betty of 74 years; 3 daughters, Sally (Dave) Smith, Sandra (Butch) McQueen and Sue Anne (Robert) Goossen; daughter-in-law, Vivian Marshall; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Barbara Patterson and Beverly Knapp. Family and friends may call Monday (Oct. 9) from 4 to 7 pm at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St., North Rose, where a funeral service will be held Tuesday (Oct. 10) at 1 pm. Burial will be in Rose Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to North Rose Fire Department, PO Box 208, North Rose, NY 14516 in Jack’s memory. keysorfuneralhomes.com