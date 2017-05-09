Manktelow, A. James

WILLIAMSON: Age 85, passed away on May 8th, 2017 at the DeMay Living Center. He is predeceased by his parents; brothers and sisters; step child David Carnell; step grandchildren Shonda Carnell and John Whitcomb, Jr. He is survived by his wife Naomi; step children Debra and Roy Pickering, Sr., Darlene (Mark) Beane, Deena (John) Whitcomb; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends and family may call on Friday, May 12th, 2017 at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St. in Sodus from 4-5pm with a funeral to immediately follow at 5pm. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com.