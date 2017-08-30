Lyon, Marian B.

KEESEVILLE, NY/NEWARK, NY; Marian Belle (Pruner) Lyon, 98 entered eternal rest on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Mrs. Lyon was born the daughter of the late Clarence and Edna (Garey) Pruner on Saturday, November 9, 1918 in Phelps, NY. She was a graduate of Phelps High School class of 1939. Mrs. Lyon was a long-time member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Newark, NY and had worked at J.C. Penny’s in Newark for over 50 years. Mrs. Lyon will be remembered by her daughter and son-in-law Sharon and Bernard Austin Jr. of Keeseville, NY; granddaughter Stephanie (Douglas) McCall of Auburn, NY; great grandchildren Vienna and Ellone; several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Lyon was predeceased by her husband Harold K. Lyon in 2004; sister Gladys Davidson and brother Kenneth Pruner. Fulfilling Mrs. Lyon’s wishes there will be no prior calling hours or funeral services. Friends may attend a Graveside Service Thursday, Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. in Port Gibson Cemetery. In memory of Mrs. Lyon, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Heart Assoc, 25 Circle St, Rochester, NY 14607 OR Alzheimer’s Assoc, 435 East Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14620. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting watermanfuneralhome.com