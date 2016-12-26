Lyon, Lois Jean

NEWARK: Lois Jean Lyon, 96, died on Thursday (December 22, 2016) at the Newark Manor Nursing Home. Lois was born on August 5, 1920 in Newark, the daughter of the late William and Mary Craine Lyon. She was a communicant of St. Michael Church and graduated from Newark High School in 1938. Lois was a long time secretary at the Commerical Building of C.H. Stuart, retiring in 1981. She is survived by a niece Bridget (Fred) Swartz of Parish, New York and several cousins. Lois was predeceased by her twin sister Doris Lyon in 2004 and a brother Howard Lyon. All services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Port Gibson Cemetery. Memorials, in her name, may be to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York 14489. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com