Lukas Mateo Mulye

Macedon: Was born at 4:01 PM on December 29, 2016 and quickly returned to Heaven to be with our Lord. He is survived by his parents, Robert Gordon “Rob” and Laine Marie Mulye; sister, Naomi Marie; brother, Elijah Paul.

Lukas Mateo will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at White Haven Memorial Park. A worship service will be offered on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 2:30PM at the Cross Creek Gananda Campus, 3259 Canandaigua Road, Macedon, NY 14502 with a time of gathering to follow until 4PM. The family welcomes floral tributes in honor of Lukas Mateo to be sent directly to the church.