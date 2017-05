ONTARIO: Saturday, May 13th, 2017 suddenly at the age of 59. Calling hours WEDNESDAY 3-8 PM at the funeral home, 1650 Empire Blvd., Webster. On THURSDAY, a Memorial Service will be held at 10 AM at Living Word Assembly of God Church, 2344 Ridge Rd., Ontario. Private interment Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Multiple Sclerosis Society, National Kidney Foundation or WGMC Jazz 90.1 in Michael’s honor.