WOLCOTT: Age 49 passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 27, 2017. Gabriele was loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 1 pm at the First Presbyterian Church of Wolcott. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions may be made in Gabriele’s memory to the First Presbyterian Church in Wolcott. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com