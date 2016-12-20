Little, James L.

WOLCOTT: Age 82, passed away Monday, December 19, 2016. Jim was born November 20, 1934 in Pulaski, a son to Russell and Sylvia Monteith Little. He was in the Army from 1957 till 1959 and was a member of Wolcott American Legion. He was a truck driver for many years, lastly working for Seneca Foods in Marion. He was predeceased by his wife Betty Jane in 2000 and sister, Jane Louise Little, step-daughters, Sheila and Sandy, and step-son, David. He is survived by son, Richard (June) Little of Macedon; sister, Catherine (Raymond) Wigfield of North Rose; step-daughter, Lorraine Warren of MS; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Tuesday (Dec. 27) from 11 am to 1 pm at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St., North Rose, where a funeral service will follow at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Rose Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Rose Free Methodist Church, PO Box 12, Rose, NY 14542 or to Wolcott American Legion, Ridge Rd. Wolcott, NY 14590 in his memory. keysorfuneralhomes.com