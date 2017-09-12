Lewis, Dorothy H.

SODUS: Age 83. Passed away on Saturday (September 9th), surrounded by family. She was pre-deceased by her husband; Donald in 2012. She is survived by her children; Don (Michele) Lewis Jr., David (Rosie) Lewis, and Dale Lewis; five grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Friends may call Friday, September 15th, 2017 from 12-2pm at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., in Sodus where the Funeral Service will be held promptly at 2pm. Interment in Sodus Rural Cemetery. Memorials may be sent in her memory to either the Sodus Town Ambulance Corps. (STAC) in Sodus or to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com.