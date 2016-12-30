Lewis, Bonnie Lue

CLYDE: Age 61, of Cayuga Street, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 at her home. Bonnie was born in Middleton NY, Feb. 9, 1955, daughter of William and Doris Conklin Layton. Survived by husband of 42 years, Stanley, 2 sons, Stanley (Christie) of Ontario, John (Tsianina) of Clyde, sister Ginger Haroper, 2 brothers, William and Perry Layton, 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild. Predeceased by her son Michael Layton in 2010. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 14, at 11 am. at Fellowship of Faith Church, 1939 Stokes Rd, Lyons. Burial Maplegrove cemetery, Clyde. Memorials directed to family to defray funeral expenses.