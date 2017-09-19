SODUS: Passed on Friday, September 15, 2017 at the Sodus Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility at the age of 89. He was predeceased by his devoted wife, Hilda, loving son Gregory, brothers John and Robert LeRoy and his parents Howard and Aurelia. He is survived by: his grandchildren; Kevin (Kim) LeRoy, Julie Cruz, Destiny (fiancé Brad Backus) LeRoy, great-grandson Lucas LeRoy, brother Roger LeRoy, special nephew David (Janice) LeRoy, nieces, nephews, many good friends and a son Richard (Kim Klock) LeRoy. Louis was US Army Veteran and a recipient of the Purple Heart. He was the former Business Manager for the Sodus Central School and later the Williamson Central School District. Louis was a life member of the Sodus Post #910 of the American Legion. He was a longtime member of the Sodus Rotary Club where he was a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a longtime member of the Sodus Bay Golf Club and lifelong member of the First United Presbyterian Church of Sodus.Friends may call Friday, September 22, 2017 from 3 pm until 6 pm at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 West Main St., Sodus, NY. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 23 at 10 am at the First United Presbyterian Church of Sodus. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Lake View Cemetery in Pultneyville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Louie’s memory to First United Presbyterian Church of Sodus or the Sodus Rotary Club. Condolences may be expressed at hsnorton.com.