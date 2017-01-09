Leenhouts, Norman Peter

FAIRPORT: Went to be with the Lord at the age of 81 on January 7, 2017. He leaves his wife of 61 years, Arlene Ziegler Leenhouts; his daughters, Laurie Leenhouts of Macedon, NY and Amy (Robert) Tait of Rochester, NY; grandchildren, Jason (Nicole) Tones, Brandon (Michelle) Tones both of Rochester, Alexander Tait of Princeton, NJ and Margaret Tait of San Francisco, CA; great-grandchildren, Celeste, Julia, Lauren, and Jason Tones, Jr.; twin brother Nelson Leenhouts of Rochester; sister, Martha Leenhouts of Macedon; many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and caretakers.

Norman was a graduate of Wayne Central High School in Ontario, NY and the University of Rochester. He was a CPA, licensed real estate broker, developer and investment manager. He served as the director, or trustee, on many boards. He was cited with numerous awards for his service and philanthropy.

There will be a memorial service to celebrate the life of Norman, on Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 2PM in the Hale Auditorium at the Cultural Life Center of Roberts Wesleyan College, 2301 Westside Drive, Rochester, NY 14624. To honor Norman, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Rochester Youth for Christ, 1 Favor St., Rochester, NY 14608 (http://yfcrochester.org/ or 585-256-5050), or the Leenhouts Family Endowment for Stroke Care and Recovery (donation address/link to be provided soon on funeral home website), or to a charity of your choice. To leave a condolence, please visit murphyfuneralservices.com.